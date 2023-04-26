Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Chartwell Law Offices on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Waste Industries of Pennsylvania LLC to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Abrahamsen Conaboy & Abrahamsen on behalf of Thomas Wharton, who contends he sustained injuries when he was struck by a flying garbage can which was ejected from the defendant’s garbage truck’s hydraulic system. The case is 3:23-cv-00692, Wharton v. Waste Industries of Pennsylvania, LLC.

Business Services

April 26, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Wharton

Plaintiffs

Abrahamsen Conaboy & Abrahamsen, P.C.

defendants

Waste Industries of Pennsylvania, LLC

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims