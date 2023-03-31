Who Got The Work

Dykema Gossett firm member Michael P. Adams; Ni, Wang & Massand partner Timothy Wang; and AU LLC principal attorney Adam E. Urbanczyk have stepped in to represent a slew of online retailers in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit over the sale of counterfeit goods. The action was filed Feb. 13 in Illinois Northern District Court by Vogt IP on behalf of Chinese toy manufacturer Wham-O Holding and its American retail business Intersport Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis, is 1:23-cv-00872, Wham-O Holding, Ltd. et al v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 11:22 AM

