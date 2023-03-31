Who Got The Work

Dykema Gossett firm member Michael P. Adams; Ni, Wang & Massand partner Timothy Wang; and AU LLC principal attorney Adam E. Urbanczyk have stepped in to represent a slew of online retailers in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit over the sale of counterfeit goods. The action was filed Feb. 13 in Illinois Northern District Court by Vogt IP on behalf of Chinese toy manufacturer Wham-O Holding and its American retail business Intersport Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis, is 1:23-cv-00872, Wham-O Holding, Ltd. et al v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 11:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Intersport Corp.

Intersport Corp. d/b/a Wham-O

Wham-O Holding, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Yanling Jiang

Jiangip LLC

Keith Vogt, Ltd.

defendants

'

+=

absuyy LLC

Acouto

Aiacridine

Andacar US

Aoma Co. Ltd

Bcthzy-US

caseapp

Chaomeng

chengdufantinghuijiajuyouxiangongsi

chenjiawanju

Chong

Chueow

ckser-97

DagobertNiko

Dajiarui

dayupstar

Deelleeo Co. Ltd

Dezsed

Dfenglai

Dianli

DragonRockBK Co. Ltd

DroolingDog Company

Dweisen

Ecqkame Co. ltd

Eotvia Store

Faginey Store

fengguanyus

Fengqi E-commerce

Fiudx

Flange Zennlux

Floleo

foshankeqing

Fridja

Gai Cheng Trading Co. Ltd

guang zhou hao ning mao yi you xian gong si

guang zhou shi hong rui dian shang you xian gong si

Guangzhou Lanji Home Appliance Co. Ltd

Gulan Co.Ltd

haakaa

Haikou Huanghaiyan Technology Co. Ltd

Hartstar

Herrnalise

Hilitand

Honeeladyy

HuaFuQiang

iMestou

Jane

Jflr Store

Jiamery

jiedina

Jilin Taijin Network Technology Co. Ltd

Jinxian Deng

Jioakfa

jiwenxiangshangmaoltd

jjayotai Clearance

KaisaishangmaoCo.Ltd

Kayannuo

kellylogline10

KidsMind

King Yu

Kingyoungall

Kiplyki

Kokovifyves

Leyueyi Store

Lhxk Technology Co., Ltd.

Linluobangs

Llps

longyanliangrongshangmaoyouxiangongsi

lxj123488

Mask ADA

Meitianfacai

mekha_8389

Mittory Company

mouldking

Mtouyife

New Mio

nguthithu44

Niemaoquans

Nuotai

Oalirro

Patikil US

PG Clothing Co. Ltd

Puntoco Clearance

Qiandu

qipopiq

QlangYi

Qogir Sports

queenly

Queenself

Quiet Store 88597

Qwinee

Richangjing

Ritongyu Trading Inc

samranth-0

sanmenxiaxiaoyuanhuazhuangpin

Senny

senrundianzi

Shaanxi Yichui Shaoqi Trading Co. Ltd

Shaoke Store

shen zhen shi si mo shang mao you xian gong si

shun rong de mao yi Co. ltd

Snnroo

Studio

su zhou ben he feng dian zi shang wu you xian gong si

suiningdukabaihuodian

Szrj

Szwz Technology

T's Clothing Co.Ltd

takemehome666

Tanghaos

Taotehui

The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A

Tongcaibo Co.Itd

topoutlet2018

townsend

Tzq Trade Co.ltd

unlimitedquantity-com

V's Home Decor Co.Ltd

Valmass High Quality Clothing/Accessories & Home Products

Vbxoae

Vikakiooze

vil_1074

Virmaxy

Vkekieo

wangliqq-5

Wangwenjuans

wenchangshichenshihaishangmaoyouxiangongsi

WodoFoxo

Wqqzjj

Wsbdenlk Clearance

xianmingyaojingxincailiaokeji

xianyu_7195

Xingtuoteng

Xinjianghe

Xiunglouiis

Xuyy-US

Yarong Store

Yeelan-US

YiGuangTong Store

Yimingbaihuo Shop

yngirl17

Yomiee Home/Beauty/Outdoors Must-haves

yuaiwen

yuanpingxiaofengshangmao Co.Ltd

Yueteabar Co. Ltd

Yzfus LLC

Zctoy US

Zhangyangs

Zhaotao Store

Zkccnuk

defendant counsels

Ni, Wang & Massand, PLLC

Au LLC

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims