Who Got The Work

Adam Edward Urbanczyk of AU LLC has stepped in to represent swertoy-us and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit over the alleged sale of counterfeit 'Frisbee' goods. The case, filed Dec. 1 in Illinois Northern District Court by Keith Vogt Ltd. on behalf of Intersport Corp. d/b/a Wham-O and Wham-O Holding Ltd., pursues claims against unidentified e-commerce operators. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso, is 1:22-cv-06739, Wham-O Holding, Ltd. et al v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 16, 2023, 8:22 AM