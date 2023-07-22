Who Got The Work

Fox Rothschild partner Eric M. Wood has stepped in to represent Zurawski Property Holdings in a lawsuit arising from a drunk driving accident. The case was filed June 7 in New Jersey District Court by Stark & Stark on behalf of a plaintiff who was injured in a collision with a vehicle operated by an intoxicated driver. According to the suit, Zurawski owns property that operated as the Princeton Bar & Grill in Cape May, New Jersey and was responsible for serving the driver alcoholic beverages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:23-cv-03132, Whalen v. Uhl et al.

New Jersey

July 22, 2023, 2:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Molly Whalen

Plaintiffs

Stark & Stark

defendants

ABC Corporations 1-10

ABC Corporations 1-10 (fictitious designations)

Carlos & Blondie, L.L.C.

Joanne T. Uhl

John Does 1-10

John Does 1-10 (fictitious designations)

John Roes 1-10

John Roes 1-10 (fictitious designations)

Sydney A. Stein

Whitebrier Beach Club, Inc.

Z 21 Corp.

Zurawski Property Holdings LLC

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

Gerolamo Mcnulty Divis & Lewbart

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision