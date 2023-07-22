Fox Rothschild partner Eric M. Wood has stepped in to represent Zurawski Property Holdings in a lawsuit arising from a drunk driving accident. The case was filed June 7 in New Jersey District Court by Stark & Stark on behalf of a plaintiff who was injured in a collision with a vehicle operated by an intoxicated driver. According to the suit, Zurawski owns property that operated as the Princeton Bar & Grill in Cape May, New Jersey and was responsible for serving the driver alcoholic beverages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:23-cv-03132, Whalen v. Uhl et al.
New Jersey
July 22, 2023, 2:11 PM