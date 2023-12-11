Who Got The Work

Jeffrey M. Monhait of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Domains By Proxy and GoDaddy.com in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 27 in Arizona District Court by Kronenberger Rosenfeld LLP and LexAnalytica PC on behalf of Whaleco Inc., pursues claims against temuexpress.com for its ongoing use of the 'Temu' mark and logo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, is 2:23-cv-02243, Whaleco Incorporated v. TemuExpress.com et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 11, 2023, 10:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Whaleco Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Lexanalytica PC

Kronenberger Rosenfeld LLP

defendants

Domains By Proxy, LLC

GoDaddy.com, LLC

Temu688.com

Temua.cc

TemuExpress.com

Temufun.com

TemuGivesBack.com

Temuinternationality.com

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims