Who Got The Work

Jeffrey M. Monhait of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Domains By Proxy and GoDaddy.com in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 27 in Arizona District Court by Kronenberger Rosenfeld LLP and LexAnalytica PC on behalf of Whaleco Inc., pursues claims against temuexpress.com for its ongoing use of the 'Temu' mark and logo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, is 2:23-cv-02243, Whaleco Incorporated v. TemuExpress.com et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 11, 2023, 10:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims