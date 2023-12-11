Jeffrey M. Monhait of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Domains By Proxy and GoDaddy.com in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 27 in Arizona District Court by Kronenberger Rosenfeld LLP and LexAnalytica PC on behalf of Whaleco Inc., pursues claims against temuexpress.com for its ongoing use of the 'Temu' mark and logo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, is 2:23-cv-02243, Whaleco Incorporated v. TemuExpress.com et al.
Internet & Social Media
December 11, 2023, 10:14 AM