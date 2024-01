Who Got The Work

Dorsey & Whitney partner Bruce R.M. Ewing has entered an appearance for Growmark Inc. in a pending trademark lawsuit. The complaint, seeking a declaration of noninfringement, was filed Jan. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Tucker Ellis and attorney Sean P. McMahon on behalf of Growmark Inc. and WFS Global SAS. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Taryn A. Merkl, is 1:24-cv-00175, Wfs Global SAS v. Growmark, Inc.

