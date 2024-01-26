Who Got The Work

Andrew Ligotti of Alston & Bird has entered an appearance for B&H Foto & Electronics Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 31 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of David J. Hoffman and Ramey LLP on behalf of WFRM IP, asserts a single patent related to a wireless earpiece and wearable piece assemblies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke, is 1:23-cv-11318, Wfr IP, LLC v. B&H Foto & Electronics Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 26, 2024, 8:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Wfr IP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Office David J. Hoffman

defendants

B&H Foto & Electronics Corp.

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims