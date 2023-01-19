New Suit - Contract

Weyerhaeuser, a major producer of forest products, sued Cosmo Specialty Fibers Thursday in Washington Western District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, brought by Bullivant Houser Bailey and Forman Watkins & Krutz, accuses the defendant of breaching an agreement to indemnify Weyerhaeuser as part of a real property purchase agreement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00086, Weyerhaeuser NR Company v. Cosmo Specialty Fibers Inc.

Real Estate

January 19, 2023, 3:57 PM