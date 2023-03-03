New Suit

Weyerhaeuser, a major producer of forest products, filed an interpleader complaint against Huntington Bank, Westwood Capital Funding and other defendants on Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Cairncross & Hempelmann, seeks to resolve a dispute over funds received from bankrupt company Campisi Environmental Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-00300, Weyerhaeuser Co. et al. v. Westwood Capital Funding LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 03, 2023, 7:09 PM