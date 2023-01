Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Semmes Bowen & Semmes on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The complaint was filed by Plaxen Adler Muncy on behalf of Michael Weyant. The case is 1:23-cv-00022, Weyant v. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 05, 2023, 1:35 PM