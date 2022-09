Removed To Federal Court

Donovan Hatem LLP removed a product liability lawsuit against Bath & Body Works, the bath shop chain, to Massachusetts District Court on Thursday. The complaint, for personal injury claims resulting from a candle that allegedly exploded, was filed by the Thornton Law Firm on behalf of Amy Wexler and Philip Wexler. The case is 1:22-cv-11415, Wexler et al v. Bath & Body Works, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 4:16 PM