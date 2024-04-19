Who Got The Work

HP has turned to attorneys Peter J. Brann and Stacy O. Stitham of Brann & Isaacson to fight a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed April 11 in Maine District Court by Debevoise & Plimpton and Pierce Atwood on behalf of WEX Inc., accuses the defendant of using a mark identical to the plaintiff's 'WEX' mark without authorization. The suit takes aim at HP's 'Workforce Experience Platform' software. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock Jr., is 2:24-cv-00121, Wex Inc v. HP Inc et al.

Technology

April 19, 2024, 9:50 AM

