Litigation boutique Ganfer Shore Leeds & Zauderer, founded in 1979, is winding down business at prepares to close up shop at the end of the summer while its partners prepare to part ways for new ventures. Firm leaders described the dissolution of the 28-attorney firm as amicable, but said they faced a reckoning as co-founding partner Steven Ganfer's retirement date and the end of the firm's lease term for its Midtown Manhattan office space drew near.

July 12, 2023, 1:03 PM

