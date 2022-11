Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Life Insurance Company of North America to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed by Mehr, Fairbanks & Peterson on behalf of Claudette Wethington. The case is 3:22-cv-00623, Wethington v. Life Insurance Company of North America.

Health & Life Insurance

November 30, 2022, 4:51 AM