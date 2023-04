Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart, Pepsico and Coca-Cola Bottling Co. to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of shopper who claims she was struck and injured by soda products that fell off a store display. The case is 1:23-cv-01929, Wetherington v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP (Delaware) et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 29, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Tina Wetherington

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan Atlanta, PLLC

defendants

Pepsico, Inc

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP (Delaware)

ABC Corps. 1-2

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc.

John Does 1-3

defendant counsels

Magill Atkinson Dermer LLP

Mcmickle, Kurey, & Branch, LLP

Hawkins Parnell & Young

Waldon Adelman Castilla Hiestland & Prout

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims