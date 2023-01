New Suit

Walmart was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit on Wednesday in New Hampshire District Court. The suit was brought by Boynton Waldron Doleac Woodman & Scott on behalf of Clarence Wetherbee and Kathleen Wetherbee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00012, Wetherbee et al. v. Walmart Stores Inc.