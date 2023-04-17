Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Swanson, Martin & Bell on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Altec Industries Inc., a manufacturer of commercial tree care equipment, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by GWC Injury Lawyers on behalf of John Wetherbe and Sharon Wetherbe. The court case contends that a defective component caused an Altec elevator lift truck to fall with John Wetherbe in it, causing him injuries. The case is 3:23-cv-50126, Wetherbe et al v. Altec Industries, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 17, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

John Wetherbe

Sharon Wetherbe

defendants

Altec Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Swanson, Martin & Bell

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims