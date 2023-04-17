Attorneys at Swanson, Martin & Bell on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Altec Industries Inc., a manufacturer of commercial tree care equipment, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by GWC Injury Lawyers on behalf of John Wetherbe and Sharon Wetherbe. The court case contends that a defective component caused an Altec elevator lift truck to fall with John Wetherbe in it, causing him injuries. The case is 3:23-cv-50126, Wetherbe et al v. Altec Industries, Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
April 17, 2023, 5:04 PM