New Suit - Product Liability

Instagram and parent company Meta Platforms were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court alleging that the defendants platforms are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. The suit, part of a string of similar cases, brings claims on behalf of Utah parents who assert that their daughter developed eating disorders based on 'compulsive Instagram use.' The plaintiffs are represented by Kirton McConkie; Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; and Protectus Law. The case is 2:22-cv-00556, Westwood et al v. Meta Platforms et al.