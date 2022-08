New Suit - Trade Secrets

Paper and packaging solutions company WestRock filed a trade secret lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Jackson Lewis, accuses four former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new roles at competing company Max Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06154, WestRock Services LLC v. Yamashiro et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 30, 2022, 2:32 PM