New Suit - Contract

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of cold storage and repacking facility WestRock CP LLC. The complaint, which targets Valley International Cold Storage LLC, seeks to recover more than $160,000 plus interest that the defendant allegedly failed to pay for the plaintiff’s packaging materials. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00432, Westrock CP, LLC v. Valley International Cold Storage, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 06, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Westrock CP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston

defendants

Valley International Cold Storage, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract