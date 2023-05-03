New Suit - Patent

Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case, brought by Clayton, McKay & Bailey and Porter Hedges LLP on behalf of Westport Fuel Systems Canada Inc., asserts two patents related to resolving technical problems related to rapid high pressure fuel injection. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01991, Westport Fuel Systems Canada Inc. v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC.

Automotive

May 03, 2023, 4:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Westport Fuel Systems Canada Inc.

Heim Payne & Chorush Llp - Tx

Clayton, Mckay & Bailey, PC

defendants

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims