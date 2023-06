Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Spirit Airlines to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Brian E. Muawad on behalf of Thomasenia Weston. The case is 2:23-cv-11540, Weston v. Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 27, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomasenia Weston

defendants

Spirit Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel