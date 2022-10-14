Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Struck Love Bojanowski & Acedo on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against CoreCivic, a private prison operator, and Northeast Ohio Correctional Center to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Chandra Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of Lenzell Weston, accuses the defendants of negligence in failing to take necessary precautions to monitor and conduct 'welfare checks' on Weston who committed suicide after some attempts. The case is 4:22-cv-01855, Weston v. Northeast Ohio Correctional Center et al.

Government

October 14, 2022, 4:45 AM