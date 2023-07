Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McDonnell & Associates on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court for claims arising from an allegedly defective pressure cooker. The suit was filed by Feldman, Shepherd, Wohlgelernter, Tanner, Weinstock & Dodig on behalf of Daisy Weston. The case is 2:23-cv-02607, Weston v. Farberware Licensing Co. LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Daisy Weston

Plaintiffs

FeldmanShepherdWohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

Farberware Licensing Co. LLC

Meyer Corporation, U.S.

Meyer Manufacturing Co., Ltd

defendant counsels

Mcdonnell & Associates PC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims