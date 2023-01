Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lloyd Gray Whitehead & Monroe on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against CountyLine, Tractor Supply Co. and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kirby Johnson and the Robinson Law Firm on behalf of Corey Weston, alleges that the plaintiff's leg became stuck in a rotating digger, necessitating an amputation. The case is 4:23-cv-00105, Weston v. CountyLine et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2023, 7:55 PM