Daniel J. Mirarchi and Lauren B. Plevinsky of Wilson Elser have stepped in to defend Amazon Logistics in a pending lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed March 30 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Wapner Newman on behalf of Bryan Looby and Kaitlyn Weston. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno, is 2:23-cv-01242, Weston et al v. Amazon Logistics, Inc. et al.

May 15, 2023, 3:53 AM

