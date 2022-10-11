New Suit - Trademark

Alston & Bird filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Westlake Royal Stone LLC, a manufacturer of commercial and residential stone products, in relation to its 'Kindred' mark. The complaint names Outdoor Architectural Accents and Stuart Sager for allegedly selling 'Kindred'-branded products online without the plaintiff's consent or authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05949, Westlake Royal Stone LLC v. Sager et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 11, 2022, 3:32 PM