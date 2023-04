New Suit - Patent

Patterson + Sheridan filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Westlake Royal Building Products Inc. The suit, targeting R.H. Tamlyn & Sons Inc., asserts a single patent related to a fixture mounting assembly used in construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01274, Westlake Royal Building Products Inc. v. R.H. Tamlyn & Sons, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

April 05, 2023, 2:10 PM

