Lawyers at Flaster Greenberg on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against TForce Freight to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by William R. Westlake Jr. on behalf of Westlake Pharmaceutical Services, accuses the defendant of damaging the plaintiff's package during transportation. The case is 2:23-cv-01913, Westlake Pharmaceutical Services Inc. v. TForce Freight.

May 19, 2023, 5:10 PM

Westlake Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Tforce Freight

Flaster Greenberg

nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws