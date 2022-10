New Suit - Contract

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Richard A. Westin. The suit, alleging fraudulent conduct, pursues claims against Marcel Bruetsch and Capital Benefit Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05984, Westin v. Capital Benefit, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 12, 2022, 6:48 AM