The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization, and Western Watersheds Project sued the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Land Management and other defendants Thursday in Nevada District Court. The court action contends that the final environmental assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the South Spring Valley and Hamlin Valley watershed restoration plan failed to provide information on how clear cutting and herbicide treatments would impact particular species’ habitats. The case is 2:23-cv-00435, Western Watersheds Project et al v. U.S. Department of the Interior et al.

March 23, 2023, 3:53 PM

Center for Biological Diversity

Western Watersheds Project

defendants

Bureau Of Land Management

U.S. Department of the Interior

Jared Bybee

Shirley Johnson

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision