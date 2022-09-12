New Suit

The Center for Biological Diversity; Sierra Club; and other nonprofit conservation organizations sued the U.S. Forest Service; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; and U.S. Department of Interior Monday in Montana District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Western Environmental Law Center, seeks to challenge the Forest Service decision to expand the livestock grazing area into occupied grizzly bear habitat in the Absaroka Mountains. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-00149, Western Watersheds Project et al v. Moore et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 12, 2022, 5:07 PM