New Suit - Contract

Truist Bank, a holding company formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks, and former officers of DAB Constructors were slapped with a lawsuit in Florida Northern District Court on Friday. The complaint, brought by McRae & Metcalf and Jennis Law Firm on behalf of Western Surety Co., alleges misappropriation of millions of dollars tied to a performance bond and related agreements intended for certain construction projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00112, Western Surety Company v. Bachschmidt et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 12, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Western Surety Company

David Jennis Pa - Tampa Fl

defendants

Truist Bank

Debora Bachschmidt

Foster Bachschmidt

William Bachschmidt

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract