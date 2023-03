News From Law.com

A Beaver County jury handed up a $16 million medical malpractice verdict Monday to a couple who claimed the wife's obstetricians were responsible for the stillbirth of their child. The award is unusually high for the conservative-leaning Western Pennsylvania county, where verdicts rarely hit seven digits, said Ogg, Murphy & Perkosky partner John Perkosky, who represent plaintiffs Jeff and Lisa Latham.

Health Care

March 01, 2023, 11:27 AM