New Suit

Meagher & Geer filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Montana District Court on behalf of Western National Mutual Insurance. The complaint names Rainbow Ranch and other claimants in connection with underlying wrongful death litigation alleging carbon monoxide poisoning. The case is 2:23-cv-00005, Western National Mutual Insurance Company v. Rainbow Ranch Holdings et al.

Insurance

February 06, 2023, 9:05 PM