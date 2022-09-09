New Suit - Contract

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in California Southern District Court on behalf of Western National Insurance. The suit seeks indemnification from Clear Blue Energy and other defendants for losses incurred under surety bonds in connection with Clear Blue's interior light replacement at a high school in Elk Grove, California. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01354, Western National Mutual Insurance Co. v. Clear Blue Energy Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 09, 2022, 2:41 PM