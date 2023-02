New Suit - Product Liability

Masco company Delta Faucet Co., Home Depot and Geann Industrial Co. were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Borgelt, Powell, Peterson & Frauen on behalf of Western National Mutual Insurance and Russ Bestler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00372, Western National Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Delta Faucet Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 14, 2023, 7:29 PM