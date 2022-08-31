Who Got The Work

Patrick D. Curran and Jodie Cheng of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have entered appearances for Viasat, a high-speed broadband provider, in a pending patent lawsuit concerning in-flight entertainment and communication systems for use in commercial and private aviation. The case was filed July 28 in California Northern District Court by Shearman & Sterling on behalf of Western Digital Technologies, a California-based data storage device company, and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:22-cv-04376, Western Digital Technologies Inc. et al. v. Viasat Inc.

Technology

August 31, 2022, 10:23 AM