Who Got The Work

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote shareholders Scott D. Clements, J. Lawson Johnston, Aaron M. Ponzo and associate Paul A. Roman Jr. have stepped in as defense counsel to Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, in a pending toxic tort lawsuit. The suit, filed April 6 in Pennsylvania Western District Court filed by Shenkan Injury Lawyers on behalf of Western Beaver County School District, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the derailment resulted in the release of hazardous chemicals and increased the community's risk of disease. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon, is 2:23-cv-00587, Western Beaver County School District v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 22, 2023, 4:01 AM

