Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was hit with a toxic tort lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court in connection with the February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The lawsuit, filed by Shenkan Injury Lawyers on behalf of Western Beaver County School District, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the derailment resulted in the release of hazardous chemicals and increased the community's risk of disease. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00587, Western Beaver County School District v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

April 08, 2023, 11:52 AM

Western Beaver County School District

Shenkan Injury Lawyers, LLC

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims