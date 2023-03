Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sutin, Thayer & Browne on Friday removed a lawsuit against PNC Bank to New Mexico District Court. The complaint, which concerns funds eligible under the Paycheck Protection Program, was filed by attorney Marshall J. Ray on behalf of Western Agriculture, Resource and Business Advocates LLP. The case is 1:23-cv-00227, Western Agriculture, Resource and Business Advocates, LLP v. PNC Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

March 17, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Western Agriculture, Resource and Business Advocates, LLP

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Marshall J. Ray

defendants

PNC Bank

defendant counsels

Sutin Thayer & Browne

