Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Larson King LLP on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Assurant, a global risk management services company based in New York City, to Minnesota District Court. The complaint, for disputed claims under a long-term care policy, was filed by Chestnut Cambronne PA on behalf of Eleanor Westerberg. The case is 0:22-cv-02982, Westerberg v. John Alden Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 7:32 PM