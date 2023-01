New Suit

Westcor Land Title Insurance filed a lawsuit against Virginia McCarthy on Thursday in Maine District Court over a property dispute. The suit, brought by Drummond Woodsum, seeks indemnification based on the defendant's alleged failure to record a satisfaction of mortgage in connection with a property sale. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00026, Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. v. McCarthy.

Real Estate

January 12, 2023, 6:50 PM