New Suit - Contract

Westcor Land Title Insurance filed a lawsuit Thursday in Maine District Court seeking reimbursement for a claim to clear a cloud on title. The suit, brought by Drummond Woodsum, seeks over $143,000 from defendant Virginia McCarthy for allegedly failing to discharge a mortgage in connection with a real estate sale. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00004, Westcor Land Title Insurance Company v. McCarthy.

Real Estate

January 05, 2023, 3:19 PM