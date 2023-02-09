New Suit

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance, a Chubb company, filed a lawsuit as subrogee of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona Johnstown Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint targets Guardian Roofing and LA Roofing for allegedly failing to protect the insured's property from storm damage amid a roofing restoration project. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00025, Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company v. Guardian Roofing & Seal Coating, LLC.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 3:19 PM