New Suit

Arch Capital Group, Markel, Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and other insurance companies sued Portofino Master Homeowners Association at Pensacola Beach Inc. and other defendants Thursday in Florida Northern District Court. The court action, which arises from a $233 million property damage claim resulting from Hurricane Sally, was filed by law firms including Cozen O'Connor; Carlton Fields; GrayRobinson; and Kennedys. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00453, Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company et al v. Portofino Master Homeowners Assocition Inc et al.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 3:24 PM