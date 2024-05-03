Britt K. Latham of Bass, Berry & Sims has entered an appearance for Shoals Technologies Group and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, filed March 21 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Saxena White and Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, alleges that the defendants concealed that the company had installed defective components in approximately 300 solar fields. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:24-cv-00334, Westchester Putnam Counties Heavy & Highway Laborers Local 60 Benefits Fund v. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. et al.
Renewable Energy
May 03, 2024, 10:57 PM