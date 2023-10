News From Law.com

A Westchester jury on Thursday returned a $13.3 million verdict to a 68-year-old plaintiff who sued under the Child Victims Act. The panel took just over an hour of deliberations to award plaintiff Robert Vavasour the sum for past and future suffering. Vavasour, represented by partner Jordan Rutsky of Merson Law, filed suit in 2020 against his uncle Kevin Shanley.

New York

October 27, 2023

