Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill on Monday removed a lawsuit against Victaulic Co. to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty ball valve, was filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Chubb subsidiary Westchester Fire Insurance. The case is 3:22-cv-02614, Westchester Fire Insurance Company v. Victaulic Company.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 5:03 PM