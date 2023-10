News From Law.com

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah will not seek reelection to a second term next year, she announced. The former federal prosecutor, a Democrat, said she's not sure what she will do next. During her time as Westchester DA, Rocah restructured the office so that new staffers begin in the various branch offices around the county. She's also implemented a vertical prosecution model to increase accountability.

New York

October 27, 2023, 5:13 PM

